Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Insider Sells $161,800.00 in Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) insider James B. Evans sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $161,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,474.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.98.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 11.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 367,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 78,751 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 34.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 258,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,218 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

