NorthRock Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

