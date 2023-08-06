NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Raised to $58.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 48.53% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.
NuVasive Stock Performance
NUVA stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Trading of NuVasive
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $33,763,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $32,897,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $32,228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in NuVasive by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 999,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after purchasing an additional 647,625 shares during the period.
NuVasive Company Profile
NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.
