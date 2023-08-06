NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Raised to $58.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 48.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NuVasive Stock Performance

NUVA stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. NuVasive had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $33,763,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $32,897,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $32,228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in NuVasive by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 999,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after purchasing an additional 647,625 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

