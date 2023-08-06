Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 55,438 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 55,438 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.

Shares of AMZN opened at $139.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

