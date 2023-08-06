Palmer Knight Co Invests $4.89 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Palmer Knight Co acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 47,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,808. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.71.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
