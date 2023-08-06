Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLMR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLMR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

PLMR stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.04. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.70.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. Palomar had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $120,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,815.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $120,660.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 80,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $528,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

