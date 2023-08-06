Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stake Cut by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 521,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 356,798 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 745,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 194,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,679 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 749.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 88,290 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $155,618.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.