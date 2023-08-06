Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 405.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 71,711 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 217.2% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 521,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 356,798 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 745,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 194,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 48,679 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 749.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 88,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $758.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $2,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,001,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $2,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,001,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,199.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,785. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Articles

