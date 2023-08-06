Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $399.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $384.53.

PAYC stock opened at $290.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $262.11 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $251,551,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

