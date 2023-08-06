Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,490 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 67,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TLK stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.1296 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is currently 57.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

