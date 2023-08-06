Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price target suggests a potential upside of 36.24% from the company's previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $176.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 869,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,119,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,188,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 155,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 300.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 120,386 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 1,657.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 85,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

