Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s previous close.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $176.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Prelude Therapeutics

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 869,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,119,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,188,597. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 155,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 300.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 120,386 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 1,657.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 85,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma. The company is also developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.