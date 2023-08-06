Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 428,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 65,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PSTG opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,252.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.83 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTG. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,373 shares of company stock valued at $5,833,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.