RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Position Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RadNet by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in RadNet by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

RadNet stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $301,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 323,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,603.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $138,412.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $301,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 323,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,746,603.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,113 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

