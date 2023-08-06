Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $225,020.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,332 shares in the company, valued at $12,610,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

