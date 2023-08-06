Ray Parkinson Sells 4,727 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $376,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KALU stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $97.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.80. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 488.89%.

KALU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

