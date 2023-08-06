Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,345 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 18.6% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 115.4% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 49,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average is $110.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,012,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,510,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,001 shares of company stock valued at $25,426,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.