Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revolve Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $17.57 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Revolve Group
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.