Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) PT Lowered to $147.00 at Robert W. Baird

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Revvity from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Revvity Price Performance

Revvity stock opened at $123.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $110.75 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.61 million. Revvity had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

