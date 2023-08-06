Riverpark Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

