Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 1,619 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 1,628.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Bunge Price Performance

Bunge stock opened at $114.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average is $96.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $116.01.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

