Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 24,980 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in EchoStar by 2,809.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EchoStar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EchoStar Stock Performance

SATS opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.77. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. Research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

