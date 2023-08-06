Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 636 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Insider Activity

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $96.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average is $79.23.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

