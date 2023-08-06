Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 9,083 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 106.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,600 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $55.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.16. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KLIC. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

