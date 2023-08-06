Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 223,881 Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 223,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 424.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Gerdau had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

