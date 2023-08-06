Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,349 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,734,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $442,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,359,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,126,000 after acquiring an additional 603,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $566,424. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average of $104.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 92.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.36.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

