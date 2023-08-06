Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.46%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

OPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 157 properties as of March 31, 2023, with approximately 20.9 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

