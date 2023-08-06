Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sinclair by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sinclair by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sinclair by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Sinclair by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. TheStreet lowered Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $14.20 on Friday. Sinclair, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $3.30. Sinclair had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

