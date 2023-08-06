Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 11,365 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRX opened at $13.92 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 38.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

