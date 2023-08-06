Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 6,192 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,651,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,564,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,458,000 after purchasing an additional 418,441 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.54. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

