Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 9,516 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $19.02 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $36.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $237,795.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 381,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $237,795.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 381,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 1,010,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,018 shares of company stock worth $1,412,917 over the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.