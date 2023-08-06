Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 13,052 Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weatherford International Stock Up 0.3 %

WFRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $83.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.46.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.