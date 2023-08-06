Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 4,393 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PI. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 109.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 177.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,830 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth $992,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $60.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.43 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.38 and a 12-month high of $144.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $106,487.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,540.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $106,487.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,540.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,085,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,445. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

