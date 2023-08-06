Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 8,123 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,026,000 after purchasing an additional 139,129 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,438,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,548 shares of company stock worth $10,308,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 9.8 %

DLB stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.