Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,874,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,462 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,211,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,150,000 after acquiring an additional 162,354 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Plains GP by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,459,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,030,000 after acquiring an additional 519,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity

Plains GP Stock Performance

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.27%.

Plains GP Profile

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.