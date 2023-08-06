Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,052 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 372.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.99 and a 1-year high of $150.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

