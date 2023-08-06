Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88,116 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $283.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

