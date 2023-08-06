Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,719 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $134,379,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,941,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3,224.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 897,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,022,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 830,354 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

