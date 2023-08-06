Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 87.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 109,596 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,255,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $63.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,010,377.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

