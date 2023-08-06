Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 19,499.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 126,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 125,770 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

CTLT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $69,988.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,889 shares of company stock valued at $89,248. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $45.74 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $115.08. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 207.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

