Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.11 Million Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,263 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in InterDigital by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1,455.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 17.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In related news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $416,146.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,438.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.85. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $98.69.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $3.38. InterDigital had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 22.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading

