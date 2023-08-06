Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,269 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WABC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

