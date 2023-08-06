Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.28.

Shares of LNT opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

