Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after acquiring an additional 558,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.77.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

