Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.35 Million Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,185 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 840,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InMode by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,441,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,839,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,091,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

InMode Trading Down 0.7 %

InMode Profile

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.10. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.97.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

