Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $626,000 Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alcoa by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,845,000 after buying an additional 356,919 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,670,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,341,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,967,000 after purchasing an additional 168,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Alcoa Trading Down 1.6 %

Alcoa stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -4.90%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

