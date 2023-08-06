Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $761,000 Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 170.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,339,000 after acquiring an additional 454,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,932,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 320,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

Haemonetics Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE opened at $89.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.