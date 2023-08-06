Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $778,000 Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $25,846,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 4,549.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,910,000 after buying an additional 127,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 364.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,754,000 after buying an additional 118,416 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,504,000 after buying an additional 99,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 42.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 81,185 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $165.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54). Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WIRE shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

