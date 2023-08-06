Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $869,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 105.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 49.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $242.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.06. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.77.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

