Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $901,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

WST opened at $375.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $389.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.43 and a 200-day moving average of $339.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

