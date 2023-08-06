Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $984,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,124 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHRW opened at $98.52 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.05.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

